Feedback, Learning, and Adaptation
This course investigates the foundations of information, learning, and adaptation in the design and study of complex feedback systems. We will study notions of robustness, adaptivity, and optimization in feedback systems, and their associated principles, advantages, and disadvantages. We will compare the trade-offs between rich hierarchical modeling of complex systems and purely data-driven models for analysis and planning. In tandem, we will explore the roles of forecasting, estimation, predictive modeling, and retraining in automated decision making for these systems. The goal of the course will be to draw together disparate perspectives and evaluation metrics across control, machine learning, and decision theory to make sense of how we interact with complex, dynamic processes.
Introductory Blogs: (a) Induction and Feedback, (b) Feedback, Learning, and Adaptation - A Syllabus
References:
(AR) Astrom, Karl J. “Model Uncertainty and Robust Control.” 2000.
(AH) Astrom, Karl J. and Tore Hagglund. Advanced PID Control. Instrumentation, Systems, and Automation Society. 2006.
(DFT) Doyle, John C., Bruce A. Francis, and Allen R. Tannenbaum. Feedback Control Theory. Macmillan Publishing Co., 1990.
(PPA) Hardt, Moritz and Benjamin Recht Patterns, Predictions, and Actions. Foundations of Machine Learning. Princeton University Press, 2022.
(Wil) Willems, J. C. “The Behavioral Approach to Open and Interconnected Systems.” IEEE Control Systems Magazine, vol. 27, no. 6, pp. 46-99, 2007.
(Opt4DA) Wright, S. and Benjamin Recht. Optimization for Data Analysis. Cambridge University Press, 2022.
Lecture 1: Interconnection, robustness, and fragility
Readings:
DFT Chapters 2 and 3
Wil pp 47-51
Old Blog: The Soothing Warmth of Vacuum Tubes
Lecture 2: Fixed points and stability
Readings:
Lecture notes on homeostasis
S. Boyd. Basic Lyapunov Theory
Bof et al. Lyapunov Theory for Discrete Time Systems
L. Lessard. Lyapunov Functions
Lecture 3: PID Control and Gradient Optimization
Readings:
AH Chapter 3
Opt4DA Sections 4.0-4.4
Laurent Lessard, Benjamin Recht, and Andrew Packard.(2016) “Analysis and Design of Optimization Algorithms via Integral Quadratic Constraints.” SIAM Journal on Optimization, 26(1), 57-95.
Alexandre Megretski and Anders Rantzer. (1997) “System analysis via integral quadratic constraints.” IEEE Transactions on Automatic Control, 42(6), 819-830.
Lecture 4: Policy Optimization
Readings:
PPA Chapter 11 and the section on Direct Policy Search in Chapter 12
S. Boyd. Linear quadratic regulator: Discrete-time finite horizon.
Lecture 5: Robustness, Fragility, and Vibes of Optimal Control
Readings:
LQR gain margins: robustness for free?
LQG gain margins: there are none.
Lecture 6: System Identification
Readings:
AR Section “How to Compare two Systems”
Simchowitz, M., Mania, H., Tu, S., Jordan, M. I., & Recht, B. (2018). “Learning without mixing: Towards a sharp analysis of linear system identification.” In Conference On Learning Theory.
Verhaegen, M., & Dewilde, P. (1992). “Subspace model identification Part 1. The output-error state-space model identification class of algorithms.” International Journal of Control, 56(5), 1187–1210.