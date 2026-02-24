This course investigates the foundations of information, learning, and adaptation in the design and study of complex feedback systems. We will study notions of robustness, adaptivity, and optimization in feedback systems, and their associated principles, advantages, and disadvantages. We will compare the trade-offs between rich hierarchical modeling of complex systems and purely data-driven models for analysis and planning. In tandem, we will explore the roles of forecasting, estimation, predictive modeling, and retraining in automated decision making for these systems. The goal of the course will be to draw together disparate perspectives and evaluation metrics across control, machine learning, and decision theory to make sense of how we interact with complex, dynamic processes.

Introductory Blogs: (a) Induction and Feedback, (b) Feedback, Learning, and Adaptation - A Syllabus

References: