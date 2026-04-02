arg min

arg min

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Aman Desai's avatar
Aman Desai
4d

Very nice article! I agree that regret seems a bit unintuitive in some cases. Do you think we should switch to a stronger notion like swap regret for analyzing these types of algorithms?

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