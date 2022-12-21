arg min: a blog of minimum value.

By Ben Recht.

Working my way through the history, foundations, and validity of decision making by people and machines. I think we used to call this Cybernetics? I will also throw in semiregular ramblings about music.

I keep a table of contents on various post collections here.

My class lecture blogs are here.

Blogs before 2023 are here.

My “professional” website is here.

I’ll probably still yell on Twitter sometimes: @beenwrekt

Artwork contributed by Isaac Sparks.