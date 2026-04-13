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rvenkat's avatar
rvenkat
7h

Curious if you are planning to cover some of the fuss about "Digital Twins" in your lectures.

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John Quiggin
4hEdited

Projections, commonly used in economic and energy policy analysis are a particular kind of simulation, often confused with prediction

https://theconversation.com/please-no-more-projections-what-we-need-are-predictions-and-theyre-harder-126734

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