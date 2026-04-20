arg min

arg min

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Nico Formanek's avatar
Nico Formanek
16h

These protocols sure sound a lot like bureaucracy to me.

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1 reply by Ben Recht
Mark Coan's avatar
Mark Coan
15h

Yep, theories are great. But when and where the rubber hits the road is the true test. All ideas are relatively inexpensive until you try to fly - I have designed many things, done lots good and made mistakes, all of which has helped me to learn and grow. Learning Russian to qualify in Grad-School, learning Anatomy to pass freshman year in med-school, becoming a specialist surgeon caring for life and limb threats, designing transistor radio circuits in the 1960’s, all challenging. Learning to fly (in 1960’s), being a solo-pilot was by far the most difficult of all! That is where the rubber or you can really hit the wall! I will never forget when the Instructor got out and said, “go,do it.”

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