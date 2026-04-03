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March 2026

You Play to Win the Game
The game theory behind algorithmic decision making
  Ben Recht
The Poetics of Bureaucracy
Language models are a bureaucratic technology
  Ben Recht
Information Transit Got the Wrong Man
The mechanized tradition of peer review and the absurdity of bureaucratic conference review.
  Ben Recht
Cosma Shalizi Is Aware of All Internet Traditions
Shalizi’s frame of artificial intelligence as mechanized tradition
  Ben Recht
Small World Models
How much do you need to know about a system to control it?
  Ben Recht
Benchmarking Culture
A summary of my presentation at the Cultural AI Conference
  Ben Recht
Minimal Updates
A few argmin announcements from the road
  Ben Recht
For All The Cows
Steampunk Data Science: An afterword and some thoughts on Cyberpunk Data Science.
  Ben Recht
Learning From the Mess
What the vitamin story tells us about reproducibility, discovery, and human nature.
  Ben Recht
The Vital Amines
Assembling the consensus on the necessity of vitamins.
  Ben Recht
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