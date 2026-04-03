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Arbitrary Geometry
Adversarial regret as a proof technique in learning, optimization, and games
Apr 3
•
Ben Recht
18
Should Have Known Better
Motivating the metric of regret in sequential decision making.
Apr 2
•
Ben Recht
14
1
March 2026
You Play to Win the Game
The game theory behind algorithmic decision making
Mar 31
•
Ben Recht
26
5
1
The Poetics of Bureaucracy
Language models are a bureaucratic technology
Mar 26
•
Ben Recht
30
12
4
Information Transit Got the Wrong Man
The mechanized tradition of peer review and the absurdity of bureaucratic conference review.
Mar 24
•
Ben Recht
37
18
2
Cosma Shalizi Is Aware of All Internet Traditions
Shalizi’s frame of artificial intelligence as mechanized tradition
Mar 20
•
Ben Recht
66
12
10
Small World Models
How much do you need to know about a system to control it?
Mar 16
•
Ben Recht
29
3
2
Benchmarking Culture
A summary of my presentation at the Cultural AI Conference
Mar 10
•
Ben Recht
56
4
13
Minimal Updates
A few argmin announcements from the road
Mar 9
•
Ben Recht
19
3
For All The Cows
Steampunk Data Science: An afterword and some thoughts on Cyberpunk Data Science.
Mar 6
•
Ben Recht
32
2
1
Learning From the Mess
What the vitamin story tells us about reproducibility, discovery, and human nature.
Mar 5
•
Ben Recht
22
2
2
The Vital Amines
Assembling the consensus on the necessity of vitamins.
Mar 4
•
Ben Recht
24
1
2
© 2026 Ben Recht
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