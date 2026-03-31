arg min

arg min

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James McDermott's avatar
James McDermott
6d

Excellent, I love this type of post!

What type exactly? Hard to put my finger on it, but roughly - seeing multiple algorithms in a single framework in order to see where gaps remain.

Reply
Share
Jason Hartline's avatar
Jason Hartline
5d

I could not understand the figure without reading this post: https://www.argmin.net/p/predictions-and-actions-redux

(It wasn't clear what the action impact axis meant.)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ben Recht
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Recht · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture