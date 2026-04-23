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Andy Berner's avatar
Andy Berner
2h

This may be too much towards sociology, but in terms of looking at the joint human/technology system, Diane Vaughan's "Dead Reckoning," an ethnology of the evolution of air traffic control (inclusive of system architecture), is pretty unique. She puts a lot of focus on the co-evolution of the human organization and the technologies leveraged, in particular how increasing automation is not a guaranteed improvement in safety, as much of the error-reduction in the system comes from the adaptability and expertise of the humans in the loop. I'm only partway through and so can't give you the most relevant sections yet, but their are probably a few chapters that would be on-point.

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Kevin M's avatar
Kevin M
2h

Wow. I am very very excited about this. For complex systems, I would add Donella Meadows “Thinking In Systems”. I actually gave a lecture on systems in design recently referencing pretty much only Meadows.

For complexity, organization, and design, I would add “Dilemmas in a general theory of planning” by Rittel and Webber. I also think “Artifacts have politics” by Langdon Winner would also be appropriate here in a similar manner. If one is to think about a general theory for engineering architecture, I think it is inevitable that there will be concerns about the intractableness of such problems.

This one is a big of a tangential read but I think you could give it a read as it is highly relevant to the field of Design, and I think it may open up some thoughts about what the purpose behind such engineering architecture should be used for “ Institutional Ecology, ‘Translations,’ and Boundary Objects: Amateurs and Professionals in Berkeley’s Museum of Vertebrate Zoology” by Star and Geismar. This is all super exciting! Definitely looking forward to what you are thinking about.

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