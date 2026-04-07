arg min

arg min

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Cagatay Candan's avatar
Cagatay Candan
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My LA law watching experience from 30+ years ago reminds me that when you appear in the court of law, you are to reflect what you have personally seen, heard. Comments, opinions are not allowed and you see "objection your honour!" then. Many years later, I have realized that the second hand usage of observations (observations of others) can lead to latent confounding factors among witnesses biasing the decision of the jury. If you have missed the show possibly due to a generation gap, you should see this intro theme: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7R6ycC_s1g

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