arg min

arg min

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Nicholas Mancuso's avatar
Nicholas Mancuso
26m

I am but a simple man: I see DEVO reference I must like

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1 reply by Ben Recht
Maxim Raginsky's avatar
Maxim Raginsky
2h

“ Indeed, I’d rather look at recurring patterns in artificial structures to identify commonalities and general principles.”

This is why I keep propagandizing this stuff:

https://dspace.mit.edu/handle/1721.1/3384

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