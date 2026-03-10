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Nico Formanek's avatar
Nico Formanek
Mar 10

If the hard currency of evaluation is, well hard currency, then I see an interesting feedback loop arising.

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Uday Singh Saini's avatar
Uday Singh Saini
Mar 10

I got your book today :)

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