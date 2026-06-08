arg min

arg min

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Benjamin Eskilstark's avatar
Benjamin Eskilstark
4d

No no it's not postmodernism when I hide statistical uncertainty behind technical jargon, it's only postmodernism when you point it out!

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Lior Fox's avatar
Lior Fox
4d

> "I watched a panel last week that revealed this was still widely held amongst STEM researchers."

I'm always amazed at how this is pretty much still the case.

[also I think there is some co-morbidity of this and a weird fixation on the idea of Popperian Falsification (we've once discussed this here: https://argmin.substack.com/p/popperian-falsification?r=2k6f6v&utm_campaign=comment-list-share-cta&utm_medium=web&comments=true&commentId=54704131) ]

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