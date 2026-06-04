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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
1d

There is a further issue with this approach, especially in the age of generative AI. Medicine is the ultimate n-of-one science...As I tell every patient the first time I see them: "You are your own science experiment. I have seen thousands of patients before and have access to data on likely millions of other patients. But none of them are you. Together we will learn about you, informed but not controlled by what is known about all those other patients".

Population data, which is the basis of EBM, is nice to have but it is 100% clinical judgement as to whether or not it applies to the patient sitting in front of you now. As von Eye pointed out years ago (paraphrased): "If you know everything about every individual, you know everything about the population. But if you know everything about the population, you know not one single fact about any individual."

As an input to the decision-making process about a patient, EBM is important, of course. As an algorithm to be applied -- not so much.

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Rohit Jhawar's avatar
Rohit Jhawar
13h

great to see a statistician’s take on EBM! I wrote a similar series on tensions between ebm and what I deem “mechanism based medicine”, you might find it interesting

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