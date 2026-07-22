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Dhruva Kashyap's avatar
Dhruva Kashyap
1d

"what it is about the gym that makes us think that we can science it"

Is it as simple as: more people go to the gym and there's no sense of creative process/sacredness when lifting weights for most people. I think.

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Evan's avatar
Evan
1d

I started learning an instrument in middle age. A few things struck me.

First, the *astounding* athletic gaps between: A) someone who has never picked up an instrument at all, B) someone who can scrape out Suzuki book 3 competently, C) your typical area music teacher, and D) the concertmaster of the LA Philharmonic.

Second, the fact that our civilization has figured out how to consistently produce new musicians who can play at the paid professional level, at vast scale. Without RCTs, as far as I know.

And finally, how astonishing it is that so many people are somewhere above level B and can just, you know, make music that is nice to listen to. Regular people! With day jobs and everything! Just unreal.

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