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Tristin Beckman's avatar
Tristin Beckman
14h

The wide variability of bodies and injuries is a great illustration of heterogenous treatment effects, and why estimating these "scientifically" is probably impossible in this case.

Body types and injury types plausibly interact with the treatment, but this Gelman post from years back (https://statmodeling.stat.columbia.edu/2018/03/15/need16/) shows, with some assumptions, that you need about 16 times the sample size to estimate an interaction than the main effect. Higher order interactions would blow this up even more. Given the already tiny sample sizes (31 people on the study you cited on Monday's post), there probably won't ever be enough data to know if something works given the widely accepted practices, even assuming a perfectly run experiment.

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Kevin M's avatar
Kevin M
14h

Physical therapy is essentially RCT on yourself. I am an avid breakdancer and was an avid olympic-style weightlifter (even competed this in college). I have had tendonitis on my knee, herniated disc, wrist tendonitis, tennis elbow, sprained elbow, sprained wrist, strained neck muscles, ankle impingement… all from weightlifting and breakdance. By now, I know my body the best and generally follow a similar routine because I have gotten injured so often. These injuries are all soft tissue injuries and taking ibuprofen will do nothing to resolve the core issue with it. And I have done enough RCT on myself to resolve those injuries to know what muscles need to be trained such that I can avoid those injuries again and keep training. How to go slower when I need to. And how to rest. In general, if the joint can be moved, it’s likely not something that a doctor can do anything about except give you ibuprofen and tell you to rest (because it’s hopefully nothing catastrophic like a tissue tear or a fracture).

Also a random plug, but if a PT is too expensive, you can do your own research and RCT some treatments on yourself assuming the injury isnt catastrophic. There’s tons of resources online.

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