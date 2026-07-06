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Noah Haskell's avatar
Noah Haskell
13hEdited

As an ex-academic who once had an extremely low stakes back and forth argument about some esoteric math psych modeling (but I repeat myself), I always appreciate when folks can juice their publication counts by getting into glacially slow semi-public arguments.

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TCC's avatar
TCC
13h

It’s still science if it’s anecdotal or small scale studies, it’s just considered class c or less conclusive evidence. The system accounts for all of this.

Reason not to eat ibuprofen like candy: gastrointestinal reflux and kidney damage

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