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Kalen's avatar
Kalen
9h

The book scanning as fair use is clearly madness. The whole spiritual point of fair use is that you shouldn't make a pain-in-the-ass fuss about people (PEOPLE) engaging with your work- that copying an excerpt for a student or making fun of it in a low-rent collage video shouldn't set the powers of the state delegated to the author by copyright on you. The notion that the largest piles of capital ever assembled by man routinely memorizing those texts and dispensing them for a fee in front of said authors are covered by those provisions is obscene- and I'm a pretty copyleft kind of person! I would, in fact, pirate that hard to find movie only available with seven hours of ads. But I am not a pile of hundreds of billions of dollars. Punch up, not down.

A hypothetical open corpus shouldn't include distillation of closed models, fruit of poison trees and all that, but the bookshredders arguing against distillation is cartoonish. If paying my fee entitles me to the output of a model (that likely represents, practically or morally, theft from authors), you're going to have the gall to suggest the *only* thing I can't use it for is making an LLM? Piss right off with that.

Generally I think the answer should be that an open corpus is unequivocally and enthusiastically open. Vigorous consent. If you can't make a decent question answering machine out of Wikipedia and Project Gutenberg, that's a technical problem to solve, and it's the one everyone needs to solve if they aren't satisfied with what current models can do, because that logarithmic data-to-performance curve means you've already lost.

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Kev's avatar
Kev
6h

"We can have long, pedantic quibbles about what’s legal and what’s not. We can also ask, 'What is right?' and 'What is just?'"

If only more people thought like this...

Once the labs have sucked up the entire internet and works of others, they proceed to pay countless dollars to companies like Mercor and Handshake that aggressively lure experts towards the wonderful gig of trying to automate the remainder of their knowledge and skills away. It's much more obviously perfectly legal but all just feels so dystopian and gross.

It's beyond angering when these companies just bulldoze through every legal or moral obstacle with their billions of dollars and then throw a fit about distillation attacks and constantly pretend to have the moral high ground on anything (how many open letters for slowing AI have these near trillion-dollar capex companies signed at this point again?)

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