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Bob Williamson's avatar
Bob Williamson
15h

This does sound promising. I agree with your diagnosis at the end (point c). The problem is licensing, a point we recognized 20 years ago in calling for open source in ML research. https://jmlr.csail.mit.edu/papers/v8/sonnenburg07a.html (where we also called for open sourcing the data); a fair part of that paper talked about licenses...

Hiding behind "fair use" (which was designed for a different time) is disingenuous. And so is the trickery of claiming one is just "pointing" to data https://laion.ai/faq/ when one is clearly doing more than that ("downloading and calculating CLIP embeddings"). It will be great if progress is made on respecting data rights fairly.

Finally, I do note that "open science" is open to all ... and is not a nationalistic enterprise! But perhaps good stuff can come from bad motivations.

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1 reply by Ben Recht
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
13hEdited

Here is an interesting talk by the founder of DeepSeek. it sounds like you and he are pretty much on the same wavelength. At least, I thought this deserved to be more widely read in the US than It is likely to be.

https://www.geopolitechs.org/p/deepseek-founder-liang-wenfeng-in

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