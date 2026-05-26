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Rob Nelson's avatar
Rob Nelson
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Love what you're doing here, and hope to write soon on your excellent and well-timed The Irrational Decision, but....

one of my pet peeves is how much attention Graeber's work (and Foucault's, but that's a different matter) gets compared to writers doing more rigorous writing about bureaucracy. I appreciate that Graeber wrote the right "big idea" book at the right moment, but I think Nguyen does his readers a service by talking about Daston and Porter instead, so I am glad you mentioned them.

Both are highly regarded scholars, but unlike James Scott, not well known to general readers. I hope you'll forgive posting a few titles in case your readers are curious:

Lorraine Daston, Rules: A Short History of What We Live By

Theodore (not Thomas) Porter, Trust in Numbers: The Pursuit of Objectivity in Science and Public Life

Porter co-edited a book Objectification and Standardization: On the Limits and Effects of Ritually Fixing and Measuring Life (Carolina Academic Press).

If people want left radicalism written by non-academics, (and I hope they do!), Cory Doctorow is a more thoughtful and better polemicist than Graeber.

Again, my peevishness about Graeber isn't that he's wrong or stupid. It is that there are so many other writers doing better work on the topics he is known for.

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Frank Lantz's avatar
Frank Lantz
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>> Still, we love our board games and video games, and we hate going to the DMV. Why is that?

Because games are stylized, ritualized objects designed to create the kind of pleasure and meaning we get from aesthetic experiences. So for the same kinds of reasons we enjoy seeing representations, in stories and films, of events we would find horrifying and disturbing in reality. I know this is obvious, but it bears repeating because many people miss this aspect of games.

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