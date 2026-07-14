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Sean Campbell's avatar
Sean Campbell
2d

Great piece--I really like this thread you're on. One thing this made me think of is the role of professional ethics and codes of ethics in more subjective approaches like PT. If our standard is "only things that pass RCTs are good interventions, so just do those" then we don't really need ethics. If we're opening up a role for judgment, the ethics of the person applying that judgment become important.

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rif a saurous's avatar
rif a saurous
2d

Broadly agree with your points here! I'm curious if you have thoughts on https://www.painscience.com/. I've overall found this site both interesting and helpful. It's "science-ish" but not dogmatic in my experience?

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