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Guy Armstrong's avatar
Guy Armstrong
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Having the results of the randomised trials to hand, we then apply the average result to the individual patient in front of us. But couldn't that average outcome be comprised of patients who were harmed as well as helped by the treatment? Why should the average outcome - which is presumably experienced by few individual trial participants - apply to my patient? (Notwithstanding that my patient's characteristics differ in known & unknown ways from the trial participants, but I see that as a different issue).

While we're at it, what about hearing that your coronary stenting procedure has a 1:1,000 chance of a serious complication - how does the certainty-craving human brain use that information - that you're unlikely to have a complication but if you do it'll be life-changing - to inform the dichotomous decision as to whether to proceed with treatment?

The broader conundrum is, how can the human brain best use statistics and probabilities to inform individual decisions?

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