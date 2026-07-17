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arg min

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Augusto Rendón's avatar
Augusto Rendón
2d

I wonder if distinguishing science from engineering may bring some clarity to these arguments. It seems to me that what is being discussed is solving engineering problems rather than using the scientific method to develop explanatory knowledge.

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