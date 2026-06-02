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arg min

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Rob Knight's avatar
Rob Knight
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Is this titled after the Wire song, or the Big Black cover? (the latter is the one that popped into my head on reading the title)

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1 reply by Ben Recht
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PT
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Great short piece. The way you describe the role of "expert opinion", corrupted at times by confirmation bias among other cognitive traps, reminds me of one of my favorite works of history about the emergence of the RCT: Taking the Medicine (Druin Burch). Great book—highly entertaining, and great for teaching in an undergrad classroom, as well.

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