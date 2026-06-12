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Bob Williamson
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I'm very sympathetic to your overall critique here, but I have a nitpick: you say "when we move away from benchmarking in artificial intelligence, we get stuck in storytelling." You seem to imply that if we do not have some predetermined (and hopefully "objective") _method_, then all we have is stories.

Well, indeed, all we do have is stories. Science is inextricably rhetorical (the word simply means argument intended to persuade). So telling a story is not bad in itself. But of course telling a moronic, self-serving, facile one (as you neatly portray) sure is!

I think we should face up to the fact that ML itself is rhetorical, and of course we tell stories about it. Just like all science.

The challenge is to make _good_ stories (robust, well-crafted, solid, credible, reliable etc). My piece on the rhetoric of ML https://arxiv.org/abs/2604.06754 talks briefly about ML's infatuation with method; the idiocy of LLM worship which you described is just taking that to the next level because of their seductive power -- they extrude sentences, so some folks seem to ingest that as if conversing with a mind... Astonishing.

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