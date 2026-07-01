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Maxim Raginsky's avatar
Maxim Raginsky
2d

I know next to nothing about football, but I read those posts dutifully to keep reminding myself that Quinian radical indeterminacy is real.

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Zoë Ruha Bell's avatar
Zoë Ruha Bell
1d

One option: you can set up "sections" on your Substack such that people can choose subscribe to only the content posted in specific sections, and not the others! Or they can just stay subscribed to everything.

In terms of opinions on topics, I'm definitely hyped for imagining a future free of vulgar positivism. I say it's time to skip right on ahead to critical realism (which comes after postmodernism which comes after postpositivism), and in particular to relational materialism...

I also think it would be fun if you wrote more about rules & anarchy. Or maybe I'm saying that cause it's what *I* should do lol.

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