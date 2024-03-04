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arg min

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Mark Howell
Mar 5, 2024

The Gap metric is a useful tool to compare hoe similar systems behave in closed loop.

see

El-Sakkary, Ahmed. "The gap metric: Robustness of stabilization of feedback systems." IEEE Transactions on Automatic Control 30.3 (1985): 240-247.

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/1103926

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