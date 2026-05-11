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Kalen's avatar
Kalen
4h

Much of the time I think the 'rush to quantify' is just a panicked kid grasping for the edge of the pool- it's an unfounded conviction that the numbers (and more numbers, always more) will *always* make for better decisions that just so happens to alleviate the existential terror of responsibility and trust, to oneself or others. That's not all bad! Some judgement is unfair and unfounded and, look, science! But of course there are diminishing (and negative) returns to data, just like everything else, and that this point I think the correct default response to 'we're going to revolutionize X through Stasi-esque levels of tracking' is 'eh, probs not.'

There's a whole tranche of science-scented people out there, engineers and technologists and the like, that seem to think that an insistence on measuring and tracking an objective marker is uniformly a *replacement* for irrational vibes, a wholly distinct and superior way of examining the world that swapped out the module of their brain that sought the word of God in burnt entrails, when just watching them it's clear that it's just a new flavor, a way of getting all the relief that the world is unfolding as it should you get from augury but with a dollop of superiority on top that they are doing things with *numbers*, and all the other kids were bad at numbers in school, but they weren't and so are Smart and Good.

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rvenkat's avatar
rvenkat
5h

https://press.princeton.edu/books/hardcover/9780691639079/measures-and-men

Kula's book is a good one to add to this list.

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