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Rob Nelson's avatar
Rob Nelson
Mar 26

I am sure that what happened in those conversations is the most interesting intellectual work going on right now when it comes to AI (at least to me and growing handful of others). That said, the value of your blogging for those who weren't there is their coarseness, which leaves a lot of room to think, as I am now, about your description of what Chumley said and why examples of good bureaucracy are key. The videos won't capture in any important sense the scene, nor is it likely that any peer-reviewed papers will do so. Informal writing of the talks and about the talks is perhaps best positioned to convey something of the moment, and of the movement of the ideas in play.

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Ryan S's avatar
Ryan S
Mar 26

Really enjoyed these conference blogs. I think we're getting dangerously close to a ben recht blog with the phrase "always already" in it

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