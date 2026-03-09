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Zoë Ruha Bell's avatar
Zoë Ruha Bell
Mar 9

Wow, the Critical AI review you link to gives a really excellent summary/distillation!

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Lucas's avatar
Lucas
Mar 9

it will be recorded?

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