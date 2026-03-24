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Yuval Rabani's avatar
Yuval Rabani
Mar 24

With 33000 submissions, they need to reject roughly 24000. If one rule rejects 800, they need just 30 disjoint rules to do it. That's a much simpler mechanism than a PC, assuming the rules and their number change annually to accommodate the authors learning curve and the number of submissions. Random rules hitting 800 would be nearly disjoint.

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Dhruva Kashyap's avatar
Dhruva Kashyap
Mar 25

For several years now, I have enjoyed this blog and hearing from Ben. I've always enjoyed it when he does the "old man screaming from the mountain" schtick. However, as a young researcher who began working in ML during my master's in India a few years ago, I can't help but feel broken. NeurIPS/ICML are treated as high honours, the highest bar to cross even now here (In NeurIPS 2025, ~10 papers were selected from research done in Indian academia), because we do not have the luxury of making a farm of GPUs that suck up the power of a small town go brrrr.

I have been taught by people I consider researchers of very high caliber, who say that it doesn't get better than this if you want to do rigorous machine learning research that treads the boundary between technical contribution and real-world impact (whatever that means). Sure, old men up mountains scream, "It wasn't like the old days", but that's just what they do. But when Ben says,

> I'm sorry, but it's already meaningless! ICML received over 33000 submissions. A random subset of 20-25% of these will be approved as "papers acceptable to go on one's CV." The process will churn forward. Everyone who attends the conference knows this process is impossibly bad...

I can't help but feel broken. For people who scrape by with little to no resources, and especially for people like me who just got here, I can't help but feel like the door is being slammed shut in our faces. Not by the "old men up mountains", but by what seem to be seedy bureaucrats who exploit the system to ensure that the ever-lengthening death march into the San Francisco startup economy has prompters to churn through.

If it really is a lottery, how can we ever feel like our work matters when we are constrained to a small sample size of submissions? And if "the Ministry is very scrupulous about following up and eradicating any error," then the price of entry seems to be access to incredible resources and the "correct" academic 'network'.

I can't help but feel like the party was ruined before we got there.

Emails are now written by LLMs, responses are written by LLMs, papers are written by LLMs, reviews are written by LLMs, and decisions are made by LLMs.

[This comment was not written by an LLM. My apologies for this rather long comment that may sound like a childish attempt at venting frustration. Do feel free to ignore it. If you have got this far, thanks?]

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