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Guy Armstrong's avatar
Guy Armstrong
2d

Love your blog, Ben. I semi-grasp your point but then, as a cardiologist, I view the double-blind RCT as our best current defence against the cognitive biases that trap us into doing harmful things to patients. The list of treatments that we thought helpful, but were debunked by an RCT, is long and strewn with fatalities. Simple examples include oxygen to reduce the size of a heart attack, and hormone replacement therapy to prevent heart attacks. Yes, applying RCT findings to an individual patient is fraught. But maybe not as fraught as using an anecdotal experience in one patient as the template for treating the next patient - "I gave the patient pill x, a week later their runny nose stopped, therefore x treats runny noses". Each element of the modern RCT protects against a number of cognitive biases - randomisation prevents self-selection bias, an appropriate control group mitigates the Hawthorne effect and blinding both the patient and researcher will combat expectation and confirmation biases. Now I'm left thinking - did all these RCTs debunk quackery or am I on shakier ground - eek

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Mario Pasquato's avatar
Mario Pasquato
3d

Extremely interesting article as usual. Though I would not jump from opposing quantification through averages on RCTs to opposing quantification tout court. But maybe I misunderstood the closing of the article. At any rate I understand that some work in the direction you point at has been done by people in hermeneutics, specifically data/digital hermeneutics. Though they sound a bit too hasty in concluding that a silver bullet for intersubjectivity simply cannot be found.

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