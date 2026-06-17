arg min

arg min

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DT
3d

Seems like the issue is less about optimization per se but the reckless application of optimization to areas where people don't really understand what they are optimizing and the reliability of the control/feedback mechanisms at play. Scanlon makes the point that she considered herself an optimizer but finally understood she didn't understand what she was solving for. I like satisficing as a juxtaposition for optimization because under the assumption that one 1) doesn't fully understand what we are optimizing for; and 2) we don't really understand the mechanism for feedback, satisficing is a robust way to make small improvements (by gradually raising the threshold for outcomes) without expending massive effort and intervention to pursue possibly spurious gains relative to the poorly understood true objective function. Sometimes we do have a well specified and understood objective in which case we should optimize away.

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Roman W 🇵🇱🇺🇦's avatar
Roman W 🇵🇱🇺🇦
3d

IMO, *maxxing is a sign that you don't have really hard problems in your life. If you do, you focus on removing the hard problems (like your friends who tried the elimination diet). Only after you've removed all the hard problems making you miserable will you have the luxury to start obsessing about maximising quantified measurements of various aspects of your life.

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