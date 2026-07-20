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Alexandre Passos's avatar
Alexandre Passos
2d

I do kinda feel sometimes like all that's wrong in modern society is a few decades of goodharting everything from shareholder value to election winning to everything else.

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4 replies by Ben Recht and others
Rob Nelson's avatar
Rob Nelson
1d

Just happened to read about Jill Lepore's new book, "The Rise and Fall of the Artificial State" before I read this piece. Hard to tell from the back cover, but it seems like she's chasing some of these ideas. That bodes well for what you and your fellow cultural AI travelers are up to, as she is good at timing her topics for the moment (i mean that as a compliment).

Glad to see you put the suggestion into action! Now, just rinse and repeat.

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