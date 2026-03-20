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Rob Nelson's avatar
Rob Nelson
Mar 20

Appreciate you taking a moment to write up your thoughts. I'm torn between disappointment and relief that there do not seem to be any poorly made video recordings of the proceedings. I'm landing on relief and expect that my own imagination, along with some working papers and blogposts, is better than muffled voices on YouTube.

And thanks for sharing that Barzun quote. I rather like Brad DeLong's "anthology intelligence" or Shalizi’s own "collective cognition" but now I'll finally go read House of Intellect.

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Shreeharsh Kelkar's avatar
Shreeharsh Kelkar
Mar 24

"Mechanized tradition" is a nifty way of characterizing AI. I myself slightly prefer Harry Collins' framework of "behavior-specific actions" because it is a little more precise. LLMs turn text processing into a behavior specific action which is both a genuine innovation but also turns the textual exchange into a mechanical interaction.

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