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Jacob N Oppenheim's avatar
Jacob N Oppenheim
3d

While the number of incident ALS cases is small, it's more than enough for a targeted clinical trial if you had good biomarkers or a clear causal hypothesis. We've gotten quite good at these rare disease studies and drug development there. The problem is rather that for a disease modifying therapeutic with an effect that is only measurable statistically, like your old cardiovascular examples, you don't have enough N....

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Michael Schrage's avatar
Michael Schrage
3d

how - and why - could this be a 'dark consequence of capitalism'....? are socialist and communist economies doing a superior job of either addressing, investing in or curing such diseases...? or - pun intended - is this some sort of 'cheap shot'....?

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