arg min

arg min

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Samuel Weisenthal's avatar
Samuel Weisenthal
7hEdited

This debate revealed a lot about how information is handled by the medical system (LOL, the line about medical doctors and the medical establishment). For this particular technology, it may be right that it will not lead to better outcomes, but I contend that there is a lot of good information that is not obtained because of the way that information gets co-opted by the medical-industrial-legal complex, creating testing cascades, etc. To correct this, healthcare needs to move beyond Bayes rule toward decision theory. The other parties - industry, legal, etc - need to change as well.

Reply
Share
Visar Berisha's avatar
Visar Berisha
7h

Kind of feels like the same crowd that convinced itself that token-maxing was the right way to use AI is now trying to convince everyone that scan-maxing is healthcare.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Recht · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture